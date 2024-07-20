Early-morning fire damages Paradise home

Fire crews were summoned to a home on Twin Brooks Drive at about 8:30 Saturday morning.

Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD), said a passerby alerted them to the possible fire by going to Paradise Fire Station. When crews arrived on the scene and entered the home they found smouldering fire in the kitchen area of the home, which was vacant at the time.

The fire caused damage to the kitchen and living room areas of the home, and smoke damage throughout. Crews ensured no hot spots remained before handing the scene to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.