Drug charges laid following traffic stop in Deer Lake

As part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West, with assistance from police officers with Deer Lake RCMP Detachment, conducted a traffic stop in Deer Lake on August 31, 2023, that resulted in the arrests of 50-year-old Gary Campbell of Irishtown-Summerside, 28-year-old Tanner Healey of Deer Lake and 27-year-old Bianca Williams of Corner Brook. All three are charged with drug-related offences.

A search of the vehicle and occupants resulted in the seizure of a quantity of crack cocaine, cash and other items consistent with drug-trafficking. Additionally, a large knife was located and seized.

All three are charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cocaine. Bianca Williams faces an additional charge of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Failing to Comply with a condition of Release Order.

The three have been released from custody and are set to attend court at later dates.

The investigation is continuing.