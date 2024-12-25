Driver crashes vehicle after reportedly avoiding pedestrian on highway

The driver of an SUV wound up in a ditch on the Trans Canada Highway after reportedly swerving to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Christmas Day emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Thomas Pond, roughly 2 kilometres east of the Foxtrap Access Road. Reports from the scene said the driver of an SUV had to swerve to avoid a pedestrian who was on the highway. That action caused the vehicle to wind up in the ditch on the side of the road. The driver of the car was shaken but uninjured.

The pedestrian was tended-to by paramedics at the scene. It was unclear at the time if any further treatment was necessary.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked. It was dark in intermittent flurries at the time of the incident.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the TCH on Christmas Day.

There were no injuries reported after the driver of an SUV reportedly swerved to avoid a pedestrian on the TCH on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)