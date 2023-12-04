Dover Mayor Finalist for World Mayor Title

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Tony Keats has been the mayor of the Town of Dover for the past 27 years. Today he’s been chosen from thousands of nominees from around the world as one of the nine finalists for the title of World Mayor.

He was nominated by the council as well as town clerk, Roxanne Collins. They say Mayor Keats is well-respected and has worked hard for everyone the community.

He joins nine other finalists including mayors from Germany, France and the UK for the title of World Mayor 2023. Organizers say the finalists were chosen for their love of their fellow citizens and their shared believe that in times of conflict, cities can become peacemakers.

Tony Keats said he is honoured, but did not expect recognition for his work. The title will be awarded in January.