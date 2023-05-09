Detours in downtown St. John’s change yet again

Construction has once again caused a couple more changes to the way drivers commute through downtown St. John’s.

For the past few weeks underground infrastructure installation has caused detours on Water Street where it meets Waldegrave Street and Harbour Drive. As of Tuesday morning traffic was permitted to once again flow in all directions through the area, albeit with reduced lanes and occasional stoppages. The road will remain gravel in the area until asphalt becomes available toward the end of May.

Meanwhile, it’s anticipated a road closure at the other end of Harbour Drive will snarl traffic until the end of June.

Prescott Street will be closed between Duckworth Street and Water Street. Job’s Cove will also be closed, however traffic traveling eastbound on Harbour Drive will be permitted to turn onto Water Street continuing eastbound. Traffic on Water Street will be permitted to continue straight through the intersection. Some minor delays are anticipated during the time of construction.

Temporary Metrobus stops are routes will remain until further notice.