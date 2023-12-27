Dean Penney makes third court appearance in Corner Brook

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Accused murderer Dean Penney returned in-person for his third court appearance in Corner Brook this morning.

Penney was set to appear on Friday, but the proceedings were postponed due to poor weather.

As lawyers await the Crown’s evidence, the next court date has been set for January 12th to give time to receive and review the disclosure.

50-year-old Dean Penney is accused of first-degree murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Hillier-Penney, who was last seen at his home in St. Anthony in November 2016.

Penney remains in custody since his arrest on December 15 in the Deer Lake area.