Cyclist injured following downtown collision

A collision in the downtown area of St. John’s sent a cyclist to hospital early Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Water Street and Leslie Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a collision involving a cyclist and a motorist. The young male cyclist was taken to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked. The west end of Water Street and Waterford Bridge Road has seen an increase in traffic in recent weeks due to a closure of Pitts Memorial Drive in the area.

Emergency personnel tend to a cyclist who was injured following a collision in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Water Street and Leslie Street following a collision involving a cyclist. (Earl Noble / NTV News)