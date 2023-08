The Insignia cruise ship will pay a visit to St. John’s today. The ship, operated by Oceania Cruises Inc, arrives at 11:00 a.m. and will leave port at 8:00 p.m. The ship carries 702 passengers.

The Insignia is one of three cruise ships that will visit the city this weekend. The Celebrity Summit will arrive on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with 2,450 passengers.

On Sunday the Caribbean Princess arrives at 8:00 a.m. and leaves port at 5:00 p.m. with 3,142 passengers.