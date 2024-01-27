Conception Bay Senior Blues hockey hosting 2nd annual Superhero Night for charity

The Conception Bay Senior Blues are hosting a Superheroes game in the spirit of acknowledging some real life, local heroes. The Sammy Super Hero Game has now become an annual event.

It’s happening Sunday, January 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Conception Bay South Arena at 10 Graham Mifflen Drive in CBS.

This year’s game will played in tribute to the memory of Sammy Porter and Lincoln Walsh. Sponsors are offering free youth admission in their honour. After the game, the Blues and the Sammy’s Climb Higher Foundation will hold a ceremony dedicated to celebrating and honouring some of the extraordinary contributions of real-life heroes in our community.

Last year the Blues raised $11,000 for the Sammy’s Climb Higher foundation, a not for profit organization dedicated to helping members of the local community participate in the sports and recreation sector, created in memory of Sammy Porter. At the age of six, Sammy Porter, of Conception Bay South passed on July 17, 2022. He was known to have a love for sports. He was a natural athlete, including in the sport of hockey.

The Blues will auction off the game worn Superhero themed jerseys in an effort to raise funds for the Sammy’s Climb Higher Foundation again this year.