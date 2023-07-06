Come From Away on Stage This Week

Come From Away has been performed before audiences all over the world, and on Friday, it returns to where it all began. This summer’s show in Gander has been sold out to more than 15,000 people.

Producer, Michael Rubinoff says it is a dream come true. With a talented team of people from the province working on the production, he says this performance will have a strong local flavour. One of the cast is Newfoundland’s own Petrina Bromley. She’s been with the production since 2015, and says she wasn’t surprised to see sell out crowds. For her, it’s important Newfoundlander’s get to see the show that has highlighted their generosity to the world.

Opening night is in Gander on Friday, July 7.