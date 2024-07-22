Closure of Temporary Shelters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Provincial Government advises that all congregate shelters opened in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area as part of the emergency response will be closing by 12:00 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, July 23). This decision follows the lifting of the Labrador City evacuation order at noon today (Monday, July 22).

The Provincial Government would like to thank organizations and community partners for working diligently to ensure all shelters ran efficiently for residents of Labrador City displaced as a result of the wildfire.