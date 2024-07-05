Class action against RC church awards abuse survivors average of $365,000 each

Decades after suffering abuse at the hands of Roman Catholic priests and Christian Brothers, survivors who fought for compensation got the news they long awaited today.

As part of their class action against the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St. John’s and its bankruptcy and insolvency case, it was announced today the archdiocese must dish out more than $104-million to almost 300 survivors.

The payouts range from $55,000 to the highest, $850,000. Overall, each of the 292 claimants will receive an average of $356,000. It includes some deceased claimant estates.

A total of 367 people were originally part of the class action, but 65 claims were disallowed.