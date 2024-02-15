City of St. John’s reminds residents of 24-hour parking ban

City crews continue to work hard to clear snow, and would like to remind residents that the 24-Hour Parking Ban remains in effect and will be enforced outside the Designated Downtown Area and Business District.

The City says they have noticed several vehicles parked on streets which makes it difficult for equipment operators to effectively and efficiently clear snow from roadways, and causes the need for operators to return to clear areas where vehicles were parked.

On-street parking is prohibited 24-hours a day until the ban is lifted, which they will notify residents of via their website and social media.

On-street overnight winter parking bans are in effect from January 3 until April 5, 2024.

The following bans are in effect daily regardless of weather and street conditions:

Downtown Business District: 4 to 6 a.m. on Water Street from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street and Duckworth Street from New Gower to Cochrane Street

4 to 6 a.m. on Water Street from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street and Duckworth Street from New Gower to Cochrane Street Streets outside the designated downtown area: 12:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Tickets may be issued to vehicles parked on the street during the above-noted times, and any vehicle impeding snow removal may be impounded at the owner’s expense. The Deputy City Manager of Public Works has the authority to modify the parking ban dates if deemed necessary.

More information about winter parking restrictions is available at StJohns.ca/WinterParking.