Best-friend duo from Mount Pearl secure a spot on Amazing Race Canada Season Finale

A best-friend duo from this province have secured a spot on the season finale of Amazing Race Canada.

Colin Rose and Matt Roberts are life-long friends and big fans of Amazing Race.

After applying for the show for 10 consecutive season, the pair finally got a call.

Now, their skill and determination have landed them a spot on the season finale – and a chance to win $250,000.

Both having Mount Pearl roots – it’s safe to say a whole city, and province, will be cheering on Colin and Matt this Tuesday evening, September 10, for the season finale.