Bare roads across the Island with good visibility

Across the west coast, roads are bare and wet with good visibility. Roads in central and on the Avalon are bare and dry with good visibility.

Across the Big Land, roads in southeastern areas are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. The road from Churchills Falls to Ranger Lake Depot is partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Elsewhere, roads are wet.

The MV Flanders is in service but off schedule and the MV Veteran is in service but off schedule. The MV Astron W, MV Qajaq W, MV Marine Voyager, and MV Challenge One are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2251 to Halifax is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.