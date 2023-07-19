Backstage Pass

Backstage Pass: Comedians hit the road for 5th annual Best Kind Comedy Tour

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 19, 2023 at 8:29 pm

A group of successful comedians are on the road again, coming together their annual country-wide “Best Kind Comedy Tour”. and now, they’re celebrating an anniversary! NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has your Backstage Pass.


Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
