Backhoe bandits strike again

The RBC Royal Bank on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl is the latest bank to be hit by another backhoe-related ATM theft.

Excessive damage could be seen in and outside of the bank.

RNC responded to the RBC on Commonwealth Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. following a report that the building had been damaged, and an ATM was removed. Responding officers observed that heavy equipment is believed to be involved.

The investigation is continuing.

