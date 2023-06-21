Auditor General to deliver report on innovation and business investment corporation

Auditor General of Newfoundland and Labrador, Denise Hanrahan, will deliver a performance audit report on the Innovation and Business Investment Corporation’s grant, loan, investment, and COVID-19 support programs, to the House of Assembly today.

A technical briefing for media will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Office of the Auditor General’s boardroom on Pippy Place, St. John’s.

The Auditor General will be available to media at 11:00 a.m. NTV’s David Salter will be there, and will have the latest tonight on the NTV Evening News Hour.