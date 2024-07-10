News

Argentia service officially begins as Ala’suinu sets sail

Posted: July 10, 2024 9:42 pm
By Becky Daley



video
play-sharp-fill

Marine Atlantic’s new ferry will finally be ready for Argentia this evening. The problems that caused the Ala’suinu to miss its June launch took longer to fix than expected. 

Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley.

Post Views: 69

Scroll to top Hide picture