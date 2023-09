The cruise ship the Europa operated by Hapag Lloyd will visit St. John’s this afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. The ship is carrying 408 passengers.

On Sunday the Ocean Endeavour operated by Sunstone Ships carrying 195 passengers will be in port from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Ocean Endeavour is one of eight cruise ships left on the schedule to visit St John’s for this year.