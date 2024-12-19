A few icy sections of roadway on the west coast

There are a few icy patches from Birchy Narrows to Deer Lake and Corner Brook to Gallants. Roads in the Roddickton area are partly snow-covered with icy sections. Elsewhere roads across Newfoundland are bare.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating potential weather delays on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.