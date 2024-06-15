51-year-old male and 50-year-old female arrested following a robbery in St. John’s

Just after 8:00 Friday night, Operational Patrol Services responded to a call of unknown trouble in the West End of St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located a 49 year old male with injuries.

As the result of an investigation completed by Operational Patrol Services and the Criminal Investigation Division, a 51 year old male and a 50 year old female were both arrested and charged with the following: Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Male was also charged with Failing to Comply with a release order. Both were held to appear in Provincial Court.