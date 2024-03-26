$4.3 million investment announced in Budget 2024 for implementation of a provincial Integrated Youth Services model

Choices for Youth and Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services are pleased that the Government of NL’s Budget 2024 includes a $4.3 million investment in a provincial model of Integrated Youth Services.

After five years of community engagement and developmental work, CFY and NL Health Services are thrilled to see investment in a provincial model of mental health and wrap-around supports for youth and young families in our province. The development of this model in NL has been informed through engagement with eight (8) steering committees, including 65+ community partners, who have been engaged in this work since 2019, with support from philanthropic partners including the Bell-GBF Partnership, RBC, and Medavie.



As a proven model in addressing the needs of youth and young families, CFY is pleased to see NL continue to be a part of the leadership in a national model that is in operation, or development, in every province and territory in Canada. Through this investment, we will join a growing movement of IYS across Canada and internationally.

CFY has been operating a nationally recognized IYS site since 2004. Along with partners through NL Health Services, CFY operates an integrated hub which offers mental health, housing, basic needs, food security, primary care, and family and natural supports, all under one roof. CFY supports 1,300+ young people annually and is looking forward to the opportunity to scale the impact of this model to other regions across the province through partnerships with other community agencies and NL Health Services.



This investment will be used to open two (2) initial sites, operating in two (2) rural, regional hubs. Following an established national best practice, a Request for Proposals process will follow for interested community agencies to apply through.