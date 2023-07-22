News

2023 Mount Pearl City Days in full swing

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 22, 2023 at 3:22 pm

Mount Pearl is celebrating their city all weekend long.

The annual event kicked off on Thursday with their “Best in Mount Pearl Awards”.

The fun really started on Friday with a number of events. Many came out to St. David’s Park during the evening to celebrate “Pride in the Pearl”.

Today had a full agenda, starting early with breakfast then moving to Centennial Street for the birthday block party.

More events are scheduled for Saturday evening and the main event, “Mega Birthday Bash” at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Ruth Avenue Sportsplex, will wrap up the activities and celebrations tomorrow.

Post Views: 0



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top