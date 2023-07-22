2023 Mount Pearl City Days in full swing

Mount Pearl is celebrating their city all weekend long.
The annual event kicked off on Thursday with their “Best in Mount Pearl Awards”.
The fun really started on Friday with a number of events. Many came out to St. David’s Park during the evening to celebrate “Pride in the Pearl”.
Today had a full agenda, starting early with breakfast then moving to Centennial Street for the birthday block party.
More events are scheduled for Saturday evening and the main event, “Mega Birthday Bash” at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Ruth Avenue Sportsplex, will wrap up the activities and celebrations tomorrow.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
-
Temporary closure of emergency services at U.S. Memorial Health CentreBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 hours ago
Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporary closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closure will take place from:
Monday, July 24 at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m.
Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.Post Views: 87
-
Blood donors needed as inventory reaches a level of concernBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 hours ago
Blood donors are needed this weekend to ensure patients have the blood they need. Canadian Blood Services is asking donors to book and keep their appointments as inventory reaches levels of concern.
The latest blood inventory levels going into the weekend are concerning, and many blood types are needed, especially O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.
Newfoundland and Labrador currently needs to fill 266 appointments to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of July.
Appointments are required to donate. Same day appointments are available every day at many donor centres.
You can book an appointment at: blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-236-6283.Post Views: 72
-
Rainfall Warning is in effect for south/southwest Newfoundland from this afternoon thru SundayBy Eddie Sheerr — 8 hours ago
The ECCC N.L. Weather Office in Gander has issued a Rainfall Warning. It is in effect from Saturday (July 22, 2023) afternoon thru Sunday evening for the following areas:
- Channel – Port aux Basques & vicinity
- Burgeo – Ramea
Current details:
Rain, at times heavy, is expected.
Total rainfall: 50 to 80 mm, locally higher amounts possible.
Locations: southwestern Newfoundland.
Time span: this afternoon through Sunday night.
Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, elevated river levels, and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas,
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.
This same system has produced extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Nova Scotia. Some areas around Halifax have seen over 250 mm of rain since Friday evening, and more is expected before it ends later today. While computer guidance did a good job nailing the location of the heavy rainfall in that area, the amounts predicted were vastly underdone.
Systems like this, in the current atmospheric setup we are in, can often over-produce forecasted values.
I’m of the opinion that the forecast amounts for parts of southern and southwest Newfoundland may also be too low, and that significantly higher amounts are possible… if not likely.
As stated above, similar storms in the past have caused high river levels and localized flooding.
Stay safe and never drive into flood waters.Post Views: 196