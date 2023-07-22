2023 Mount Pearl City Days in full swing

Mount Pearl is celebrating their city all weekend long.

The annual event kicked off on Thursday with their “Best in Mount Pearl Awards”.

The fun really started on Friday with a number of events. Many came out to St. David’s Park during the evening to celebrate “Pride in the Pearl”.

Today had a full agenda, starting early with breakfast then moving to Centennial Street for the birthday block party.

More events are scheduled for Saturday evening and the main event, “Mega Birthday Bash” at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Ruth Avenue Sportsplex, will wrap up the activities and celebrations tomorrow.