Youths under investigation police for distribution of intimate images without consent

A youth was arrested and is facing a criminal charge while a number of other youths remain under investigation by RCMP NL for the distribution of an intimate image without consent.

On Friday, June 13, police received a report from a school in Newfoundland and Labrador indicting that an intimate image of a student was being shared without consent by a number of other students in a group chat on Snapchat.

So far, the investigation has led to one arrest with others anticipated. The investigation is continuing.

RCMP NL strongly cautions against sharing intimate images over social media apps, including Snapchat. Once an image is shared, the individual has no control over the image, including how it is further used or shared. Even if an image is no longer visible on a user’s phone, it could still exist in other forms — for example, as a picture of a picture.

Police also remind the public it is illegal and criminal offence to share intimate images of anyone without the consent of that individual. Those who share intimate images of an individual(s) under the age of 18 could also face charges related to the distribution of child sexual exploitation material (also known as Child Pornography, according to the Criminal Code of Canada). It is important to understand that the legal consequences of these activities apply to both adults and youth, and may involve registration as a sexual offender, jail time and a criminal record if convicted, irrespective of the offender’s age.