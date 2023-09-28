Youth facing multiple charges following flight from police

Charges are pending against a 13-year-old youth who, while operating a dirt bike unsupervised, fled from police last week. While officers were driving a marked police vehicle on Route 70, the youth pulled up next to the patrol vehicle and sped off. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the dirt bike.

Moments later, the youth and the dirt bike were located off the roadway on L.T. Stick Drive. The youth, who had lost control of the dirt bike, was uninjured and was arrested. The youth tested positive for cannabis on roadside drug screening equipment. The dirt bike was seized.

Charges are also pending against the youth for flight from police and dangerous driving, as well as a number of violations of the Off-Road Vehicles Act. The investigation is continuing and charges are expected against the parents/guardians of the youth for allowing unsupervised operation.

