Youth dies in ATV crash on T’Railway near Gander

A youth has died after an off-road vehicle crash on the Newfoundland T’Railway on Monday.

Gander RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. A side-by-side ATV was traveling on the trail near Joe Batts Pond about 15 kilometres west of Gander. The ATV lost control, left the trail and came to rest on its side. The operator, who was under 16 years old, died at the scene, while a second youth, also under 16, was taken to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged. The investigation is continuing.