A male youth was charged with assault and property damage late yesterday evening. Around 11:13 p.m. on Friday, RNC officers responded to a disturbance at an east end residence.

On scene police observed damage inside the home caused by one of the residents. As a result of their investigation, police charged a male youth with assault and property damage. The youth was escorted to the youth holding cells in St. John’s to appear in court.

No one was injured in the incident.