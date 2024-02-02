Youth arrested following assault in Corner Brook

Police have arrested two youth in connection with an assault in Corner Brook. On Thursday, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Corner Brook Intermediate on Mount Bernard Avenue. Upon arrival, officers determined a male youth had been assaulted inside the school. The injured 14-year-old was taken to hospital to seek medical attention for injuries which were believed to be non-life threatening.

Following an investigation into the event, officers arrested a 14-year-old female and charged her with assault, and a 15-year-old male was charged with assault causing bodily harm. Both accused have been released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The RNC continues to investigate this event and requests that anyone with information contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.