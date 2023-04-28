Post Views: 0
Your Community

Your Community: Shave for the Brave teams up with Newfoundland Rogues

By Marykate O'Neill April 28, 2023

The Newfoundland Rogues are back in town for a home game tonight, but this game is extra special as children who signed up to take part in shave for the brave this year will all be in attendance.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 0

NTV Logo


video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top