Your Community: Persistence Theatre’s ‘The Nest’ creates affordable teaching space

Tonight in Your Community, NTV’s Amanda Mews visits The Nest. It is an affordable, safe, well-resourced space for creation, rehearsal and teaching located in the East End of St. Johns through Persistence Theatre.
Post Views: 19
You Might also like
-
Final preparations underway for ‘We Stand on Guard Again’ relief concertBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 months ago
-
MusicNL holds conference in Corner Brook as industry recovers from COVID-19By Web Team — 6 months ago
-
Photo Gallery: Halloween spirit takes over metro areaBy Earl Noble — 6 months ago
With Halloween around the corner, homeowners have been busy over the past few months spookifying their properties with devilish decorations. NTV took to the streets with hundreds of area residents to take in the sights and sounds of the season.Post Views: 1,350