Your Community: O’Donel High School hosts Relay For Life event

By Marykate O'Neill June 16, 2023

Relay For Life is an event by the Canadian Cancer Society where schools can unite to raise money and make a real impact in the lives of people with cancer. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
