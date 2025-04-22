Your Community: Lego-mania at The Rooms

NTV’s Amanda Mews is in Your Community tonight, where Lego builds are overtaking The Rooms in St. John’s.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Cinderella at Mount Pearl Senior HighBy Amanda Mews — April 21, 2025
Theatre arts students at Mount Pearl Senior High School are preparing for their big year-end production.…Post Views: 122
-
Your Community: 4th Annual Seedy Saturday in St. John’sBy Amanda Mews — April 17, 2025
With the temperature slowly warming up across the province, it’s time to think about the…Post Views: 224
-
Your Community: Arts and Letters competitionBy Amanda Mews — April 16, 2025
Collen Power was an Arts and Letters winner in the music category. NTV’s Amanda Mews…Post Views: 144