Your Community

Your Community: Food, Fibs and Fiddle Festival kicking off in Gunner’s Cove

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 19, 2023 at 8:29 pm

Do you love Newfoundland music? If so, you’ll certainly enjoy these local musicians. The Food, Fibs and Fiddles Festival will kick off tomorrow in Gunner’s Cove. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top