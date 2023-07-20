Your Community

Your Community: Classic Car Show

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 20, 2023 at 4:51 pm
Updated on July 20, 2023 8:41 pm

The 2023 Classic Car Show supporting the Miller Centre’s patient enrichment program will take place on Sunday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
