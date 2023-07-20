Your Community: Classic Car Show

The 2023 Classic Car Show supporting the Miller Centre’s patient enrichment program will take place on Sunday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has more.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Food, Fibs and Fiddle Festival kicking off in Gunner’s CoveBy Marykate O'Neill — 1 day ago
Do you love Newfoundland music? If so, you’ll certainly enjoy these local musicians. The Food, Fibs and Fiddles Festival will kick off tomorrow in Gunner’s Cove. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.Post Views: 182
-
Your Community: Camp Delight in full swing in CarbonearBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 days ago
It’s a home away from home for children who are battling cancer, have beaten cancer, or have someone close to them that is living with the disease. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in your community.Post Views: 287
-
Your Community: RNC recruiting cadets, experienced police officersBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 days ago
Have you ever wanted to become a police officer? Well, now might be the perfect time for you, because the RNC are recruiting. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.Post Views: 216