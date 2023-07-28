Your Community: Big weekend for George Street Fest

The annual George Street Fest is up and running. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill tells us what spectators can expect this weekend.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Fish, Fun and Folk Festival underway in TwillingateBy Amanda Mews — 1 day ago
The New World Island and Twillingate area is a place to be in the summer months. With it’s rugged landscape, whale sightings, and of course, icebergs.
But the region is buzzing for another reason this week, their annual Fish, Fun and Folk Festival is now under way, right on the heels of an impressive iceberg season.Post Views: 264
-
Your Community: Charity golf tournament taking place in St. John’s on ThursdayBy Amanda Mews — 2 days ago
A charity golf tournament is taking place in St. John’s tomorrow. NTV’s Amanda Mews is in Your Community with the details.Post Views: 211
-
Your Community: The Heart PlayBy Amanda Mews — 3 days ago
The curtain will rise on a new original play this week in St. John’s. NTV’s Amanda Mews dropped by a rehearsal today to check out the unique comedy.Post Views: 198