Your Community: Best Kind BBQ 2023 coming to Mount Pearl

It’s the biggest BBQ in Mount Pearl and it’s back for another year full of fun, food and entertainment. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Your Community: July 1 activities in St. John’sBy Marykate O'Neill — 5 days ago
July 1st is always a busy day here in the capital city. Between Memorial Day and Canada Day celebrations. There's a little something for everyone. NTV's Marykate O'Neill is in Your Community.
Your Community: Canada Day on George StreetBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 days ago
People celebrate Canada Day in many different ways. But a fan favourite here in the capital city is to head down to George Street for live music and entertainment while enjoying some nice weather.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.Post Views: 355
Your Community: The Rooms celebrates 18th anniversaryBy Marykate O'Neill — 6 days ago
The Rooms is Newfoundland and Labrador's largest public cultural space and it's celebrating years of success! NTV's Marykate O'Neill is in Your Community.