Young child taken to hospital with serious injuries following east-end collision

A young child was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Monday evening following a collision in the east end of St. John’s.

At about 6:45 p.m. emergency crews descended on Montague Street after a young boy was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle. The boy was rushed to hospital by ambulance, suffering from serious injuries. Police closed the road, near the intersection of Montague Street and Watson Street, for a time as they conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Police painted markings on the road and took measurements of the scene. An SUV, with damage to its front end, could be seen roughly thirty metres from where the collision took place. A damaged bicycle lay on the front lawn of a house nearby.

