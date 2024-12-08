Year of the Arts series taking place at Colonial Building

There will be a Year of the Arts series at the Colonial Building. The series is available until Dec. 14 and offers a range of cultural and artistic events.

The series showcases a blend of music, visual arts, film, dance, and conversations exploring the local creative landscape and the broader cultural experience.

There will be a series of Songwriters’ Circles in partnership with MusicNL, The Experiences of Chinese Immigrants Past and Present, Plan 709 from Outer Space, and a CB Nuit Showcase.

All events are free of charge.