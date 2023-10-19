Work to repair vacant housing units at NLHC contracted out instead of filling job vacancies

CUPE Local 1860 which represents approximately 210 employees at the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation is asking why work to repair vacant housing units is being contracted out instead of filling job vacancies and paying overtime.

Jerry Butler, president of CUPE Local 1860 said, “Everybody knows that contracting out costs a lot more than doing the work in-house.”

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation and the union conducted a joint study years ago that showed contractors charge between 25 and 30 per cent more to do work.

He also wants to know why the government has taken this long to address homelessness as some units have been vacant for years.