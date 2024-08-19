Woman who reportedly hit man with vehicle charged with attempted murder

A 36-year-old St. John’s woman is behind bars after she reported tried to kill a man by striking him with a vehicle Friday.

Kayla Isaacs has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

She was arrested as a result of an incident that happened Friday afternoon, Aug. 16.

Not long after 2:30 p.m., the RNC operational patrol services and collision analysts were called to the area of Golf Avenue at Mount Royal Avenue in the centre of the city, where there had been a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway. He was taken to the Health Science Centre to obtain medical treatment and he remains there at this time.

The vehicle involved in the collision, a grey Honda Civic, had left the scene before police got there. The RNC criminal investigation division were engaged to support the investigation.

Isaacs — who, police say, knew the injured man — was arrested Saturday. She made a brief appearance in provincial court over the weekend and is due back before a judge for a bail hearing this afternoon.

Anyone with information, or video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area of Golf Avenue, in the leadup to or following the collision, is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.