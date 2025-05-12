Woman pleads guilty to impersonating nurse

A woman charged with impersonating a nurse at long-term care homes has pleaded guilty to fraud and impersonation charges. Lisa Driscoll wasn’t in provincial court in St. John’s today when her case was called. Her lawyer entered the guilty pleas to five counts on her behalf – two counts each of fraud under $5,000 and unlawfully obtaining another person’s identity, along with a single count of breaching court orders.

Driscoll, 45, was arrested in January 2023 and has been free on bail. her sentencing hearing as been scheduled for Sept. 25. Driscoll faces similar charges in Gander, but no pleas have yet been entered there.