Woman dead, man serious injured after SUV crashes on TCH near Bellevue

A 40-year-old woman is dead and a man is left with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bellevue Thursday.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Whitbourne RCMP received a report of the single-vehicle rollover crash. The two occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the SUV. The woman died at the scene and a man was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing.