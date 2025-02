A 31-year-old female being held at the St. John’s lock-up added more charges on Sunday night after assaulting a correctional officer.

At 9:00 p.m., RNC officers responded to the St. John’s lock-up after one of the correctional officers was assaulted by the inmate.

The officer went to the hospital for treatment and was released. The woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer and breaching her release order.