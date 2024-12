Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, RNC officers in the downtown area of St. John’s were arresting a 38-year-old male when a 40-year-old female interfered with the arrest and attempted to disarm one of the officers.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The female was immediately arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and attempting to disarm a police officer.

She was held to appear in court in the morning.