Woman arrested on 14 outstanding warrants in St. John’s

On Tuesday afternoon the RNC located a 33-year-old female in a vehicle in the center city area of St. John’s who was wanted on 14 warrants of arrest.

Most of the warrants were associated with incidents involving theft.

When officers attempted to arrest the female, she became combative.

She was additionally charged with resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was taken to the city lockup and held for a court appearance this morning.