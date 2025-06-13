Woman arrested for interfering in a police investigation

On Thursday afternoon the RNC responded to business in the east end of St John’s to a report of an assault.

While on scene officers were conducting their investigation when a female, who was known to police, continued to interfere with the investigation.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and breach of release order. She was held to appear in court.

Officers additionally arrested and charged a 29-year-old male for assault, uttering threats, breach of release order and two counts of breach of probation. He was also held to appear in court.