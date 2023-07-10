Woman arrested for impaired driving after single vehicle accident Sunday night

RNC responded to a single vehicle accident on Team Gushue Highway shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers on scene determined the 47-year-old female driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for impaired driving.
After further investigation, the driver was charged with impaired driving and refusal. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and she was released for a future court date.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Police arrest escaped prisoner Joshua OsbourneBy Web Team — 44 mins ago
RCMP in central Newfoundland have arrested a man they say escaped police custody and was on the lamb over the weekend. Joshua Osbourne, who escaped police custody Saturday night, was picked up and arrested this morning by Grand Falls-Windsor police. The 23-year-old now faces additional charges of escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest. Police are thanking the public for their many tips. Osbourne was previously arrested on an outstanding warrant and was not believed to be a risk to public safety.Post Views: 41
Marine Atlantic registers name for new vesselBy Jodi Cooke — 56 mins ago
Marine Atlantic has registered the name of its new vessel which will join the fleet next year. The Crown Corporation says this new vessel name pays tribute to Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
The new vessel name announced today is Ala’suinu – a name that means traveller in Mi’kmaq.
The new energy efficient vessel is expected to enter service in 2024. It will carry roughly 1,000 passengers and also has 146 cabins. The corporations CEO, Murray Hupman says the naming came from consultations with Indigenous groups and was one of a list of potential names that would recognize culture and heritage in a meaningful way.Post Views: 68
Springdale RCMP seeking public assistance to arrest wanted manBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 hours ago
An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Nicholas Hewlett.
Springdale RCMP is looking to arrest Nicholas Hewlett and is seeking assistance from the public.
Hewlett is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:
- Sexual interference: three counts
- Sexual assault: three counts
- Invitation to a minor for sexual touching
- Breach of probation: three counts
Anyone having information on the current location of Nicholas Hewlett is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nlcrimestoppers.comPost Views: 109