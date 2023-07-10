Justice News

Woman arrested for impaired driving after single vehicle accident Sunday night

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 10, 2023 at 8:35 am
Updated on July 10, 2023 12:27 pm

RNC responded to a single vehicle accident on Team Gushue Highway shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers on scene determined the 47-year-old female driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her for impaired driving.

After further investigation, the driver was charged with impaired driving and refusal. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and she was released for a future court date.

Post Views: 121



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top