Woman arrested for drug-impaired driving following reports of an erratic driver

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning for drug impaired driving, following a reported of an erratic driver on the New Harbour Barrens.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., police received the report and the vehicle was located in New Harbour. The driver, who did not have a valid driver’s license, registration or insurance, showed signs of drug impairment and performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests. She was arrested for drug impaired driving and was transported to the detachment where she completed a drug influence evaluation.

The woman was released from custody. She was ticketed for violations under the Highway Traffic Act, her license was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The investigation is continuing.