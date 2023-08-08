Woman arrested for assault in Torbay

RNC responded to a complaint of assault in the area of Quigley’s Lane in Torbay around 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening, August 7. As a result of a police investigation, officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old female with the following offences; Assault with a weapon, unlawfully in a dwelling, and mischief, damage to property. The accused was conveyed to the city lock up and held for a court appearance.
Local youth wins Nature Canada's Young Nature Leader Grant
Brianna Barrett from St. John’s has been awarded one of this year’s Young Nature Leaders Grants.
Nature Canada’s Women for Nature initiative awards this grant each year to encourage, foster, and nurture young people who demonstrate leadership for nature.
Brianna will create and distribute learning kits on local wildflowers and pollinators for local schools, libraries, and kids programs in her hometown.
“My project is based around the native wildflowers of Newfoundland and their pollinators. I am passionate about enjoying and appreciating nature and my hope is to engage others in protecting our native wildlife so that we can enjoy it for decades to come,” says Brianna Barrett.
Brianna is a Young Nature Leader alongside these other amazing local youth leaders:
- Jessica Lewis of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ;
- Élise Laferrière of Hudson, Quebec;
- Derek Nguyen of Ajax, Ontario; and
- Kassidy Matheson of Murray Harbour, Prince Edward Island
Premier to make arts announcement today
The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, will make an announcement today, August 8, related to the arts and cultural sector.
The announcement will take place at Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre.
Premier Furey will be joined by the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.
NTV's Marykate O'Neill will have more details tonight at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Man arrested following mid afternoon break and enter
RNC responded to a report of a break and enter at a local community centre in the city of St. John's around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7. Officers located and arrested a 32-year-old male and charged him with Break and Enter and Breach of his release order. Officers learned that there was a fail to appear warrant also in place and the accused was also charged with fail to appear and a second breach of release order. The accused was conveyed to the city lock up and held for court.