News

Woman arrested for assault in Torbay

Posted: August 8, 2023 7:26 am |
By Marykate O'Neill


RNC responded to a complaint of assault in the area of Quigley’s Lane in Torbay around 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening, August 7. As a result of a police investigation, officers arrested and charged a 25-year-old female with the following offences; Assault with a weapon, unlawfully in a dwelling, and mischief, damage to property. The accused was conveyed to the city lock up and held for a court appearance.

